  • Wind advisory still in effect, cooler temps kick of Wednesday

    Updated:
      MEMPHIS, Tenn. -
    • A Wind Advisory blankets most of the FOX13 viewing area until 6 am Wednesday
    • Temps will remain mild overnight, then dropping tomorrow morning into the 40’s
    • Showers exit and skies begin clearing for Wednesday
    • Cooler temps Wednesday
    • Cooler yet on Thursday with a few scattered showers possible
    • Warming into Saturday
    • Rain and a few storms possible Saturday
    • Cooler and clearing Sunday
    • Cold Monday
    • Watch the video above for your Tuesday weathercast.

    Download the FOX13 Memphis app to receive alerts from breaking news in your neighborhood.

    CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD

    Trending stories:

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories