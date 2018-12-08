A cold rain is still expected for Saturday – our far north counties will continue to have a strong potential for rain to transition to a freezing mix: sleet/freezing rain/snow.
For that reason, a Winter Weather Advisory is active for much of Saturday.
New data just in is pointing towards a growing threat of sleet/freezing rain from midnight Saturday into roughly 6 a.m. Sunday.
WHAT THAT MEANS:
If you live north and northwest of Memphis (in eastern Arkansas and West Tennessee), be very careful and very aware late Saturday into early Sunday.
Roadways will be a concern; if accumulation occurs, downed trees and power lines must also be monitored.
Temperatures – just a few degrees – will be critical for this event.
The FOX13 viewing area has a complicated temperature profile.
Temps are expected to trend “below” freezing more often north/northwest of Memphis: “close” to freezing in Memphis; “generally above” freezing south/southwest of Memphis.
Stay tuned to all new developments this weekend from Severe Weather Center 13.
QUICK FORECAST:
- Today will be a cold rain type of day for most in the Mid-South
- The freezing line will hover near our northern counties like Lauderdale, Dyer, Mississippi and Poinsett
- This means a winter mix is possible for them on and off all day – some snow/ice accumulation is possible
- As we head into the overnight hours the freezing line moves south - closer to Shelby County
- This means a transition to a winter mix is possible for Shelby and surrounding counties early Sunday morning
- A light glaze could form in some of these areas
- Travel could be impacted along bridges and overpasses in any spot that sees a winter mix
- Temperatures get above freezing by midmorning on Sunday
- Anything that fell and stuck will quickly begin to melt
- The cold sticks around through early next week but the moisture exits east by lunch on Sunday
- Stay tuned for updates! We’re closely watching the temperatures as the forecast will change if that freezing line changes.
