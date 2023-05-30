MEMPHIS, Tenn. - A woman allegedly stabbed her mother about 10 times with a pair of scissors, police said.
A woman was found with wounds in her neck and back inside a residence on Davis Street on May 29, police said.
She was sent by Memphis Fire personnel to Regional One Hospital.
Tiffany Moore was identified by her daughter as the one who did the stabbing, police said.
A pair of scissors were recovered by police.
Moore, 39, was charged with attempted first-degree murder.
When investigators questioned Moore, she reportedly asked, "Is my momma dead?" police said.
"Because I had stabbed her," she replied when asked why her Mom would be dead, police said.
