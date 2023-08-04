MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Brenda Green-Smith has lived at Serenity Towers on Highland Street for six years.
“It's been horrible,” she said. “You know, very horrible.”
The 62-year-old tenant told FOX13 that she must sometimes use an umbrella in her bathroom because the ceiling leaks.
On top of that, the inconsistent air conditioning has made the Memphis summers unbearable.
“You’re tossing and turning all night,” she said.
When FOX13 pressed a vice president for Millennia Companies on Wednesday, he insisted that the issue was resolved.
“As of today, the air is back on conditioning and working,” said Tom Mignogna, the company’s vice president of development. “That building was old when we acquired it.”
But has Millenia Companies paid all contractors for their work?
“It's just a shame that we cannot get paid,” said Jack Rendall, a consultant for Metro-Mechanical Contractors.
The Memphis company has filed a lien against Millennia Companies, alleging that the Ohio-based company didn’t pay for $39K worth of HVAC work.
The FOX13 Investigates team searched the Shelby County Register of Deeds’ website and found pages and pages of liens filed by companies across the Mid-South. The monetary amounts total hundreds of thousands of dollars. However, many of those liens have since been released, being partially or fully paid.
Still, others say they are waiting on tens of thousands of dollars.
“It’s just a shame that we can't get paid for good work that's done on these buildings,” Rendall said. “I feel sorry for some of the other contractors.”
